Rivian Hires Michael Callahan as Chief Legal Officer

3 hours ago
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Michael Callahan as its Chief Legal Officer. Callahan is joining Rivian from Stanford University, where he served as Executive Director of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance and Professor of the Practice of Law. Callahan will start at Rivian on February 13 and will report directly to Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

Before entering academia, Callahan was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at LinkedIn, where he had global responsibility for legal, regulatory and public policy matters, including corporate governance. Before that, Callahan was Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Ten-X and Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Yahoo! Inc. Callahan also serves on the board of FiscalNote, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE).

At Rivian, Callahan will be central to the company’s growth and sustainable success, helping to ensure its mission of building products and services that unlock new forms of adventure and support the fight for a lower-carbon future.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Rivian at this pivotal time in its growth and also for the planet,” said Callahan. “Rivian has demonstrated that the transition to a better world carries with it great opportunity to redefine what we consider sustainability in personal and commercial transportation, and I am eager to join RJ and his team in support of that mission.”

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

