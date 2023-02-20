In recognition of its continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace, Eversource now ranks as the top utility in both of %3Ci%3EAs+You+Sow%3C%2Fi%3E%26rsquo%3Bs+most+recent+scorecards tracking the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies’ steps to increase transparency and accountability on the path to justice. As the top utility in both the racial justice and workplace equity scorecards, Eversource ranks 5th and 17th across all sectors on each scorecard respectively, resulting in the energy company’s recognition by As You Sow as a “Top 10” company overall. Together, the scorecards demonstrate Eversource’s leadership in transparently advancing workplace DE&I programs and initiatives consistent with the energy company’s public statements on racial and social justice.

“We cannot make a meaningful impact without responsive companies who are willing to stand accountable as equity leaders and whose employees are committed to working every day toward a better future,” said As You Sow Racial Justice Initiative Manager Olivia Knight. “Eversource serves as an example that businesses across sectors can look to as a leader in taking action to advance DE&I initiatives that make a difference.”

“Greater social justice and racial equity are core values at Eversource, and we’re proud to be recognized by a national leader on corporate responsibility like As You Sow for not just ‘talking the talk’ but ‘walking the walk’ on these critical issues,” said Eversource Executive Vice President for Human Resources & Information Technology Chris Carmody. “We work every day to foster an environment where every employee is respected, feels they belong, and can thrive. This is critical to our success, as we work to provide safe, reliable service and maximize the benefits of a clean energy future for all customers – including those in our environmental justice communities. Our work to accelerate progress on meaningful, positive change in our workplace and our communities by addressing systemic racism and inequality is far from complete, and we look forward to continued efforts with our employees and partners like As You Sow on the never-ending journey to greater diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The As You Sow scorecards provide a benchmark for assessing companies on key performance indicators (KPIs) on racial justice, environmental racism, and workplace equity disclosure. In addition, the scorecards identify best practices, encourage corporate leadership and inform shareholder advocacy. %3Ci%3EAs+You+Sow%3C%2Fi%3E is a nation-leading shareholder advocacy nonprofit, with a 30-year track record promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility and advancing values-aligned investing. Its issue areas include climate change, ocean plastics, pesticides, racial justice, workplace diversity, and executive compensation.

For more information on Eversource’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion – including its full DE&I report – please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in %3Ci%3ENewsweek%3C%2Fi%3E’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Eeversource.com%3C%2Fi%3E, and follow us on %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E. For more information on our water services, visit %3Ci%3Eaquarionwater.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

