Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Christen White has joined as senior vice president, Group Benefit Claims. In this role, White will provide executive and strategic leadership, with a focus on high-quality customer service at every touchpoint in the claims process. She will also oversee the implementation of best practices to enhance the customer experience and improve claim management effectiveness. She will report to James Reid, executive vice president, president of Workplace Solutions.

“Our claims team is at the heart of what we do as an organization, as they deliver on the promises we make to our customers, each and every day,” said James Reid, executive vice president, president of Workplace Solutions. “Having worked closely with Christen before, she’s the best person to lead our Claims team, as she brings significant expertise and strong leadership to our team from her experience across many areas of our industry, and is a fantastic addition to our Workplace Solutions leadership team.”

White joins Lincoln from MetLife, where she served as senior vice president for Claims and Call Center Operations and was responsible for all aspects of delivery for MetLife’s Group Benefits employee servicing, including strategic planning and daily operations for the life, absence, disability, supplemental health and dental teams. Her background spans multiple business lines, as she also held roles in underwriting, product development and digital operations within MetLife’s property and casualty business, was the head of MetLife’s dental and vision businesses, and led policy administration and client services.

White earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She was selected to attend the Smith College Consortium for executive women and the MetLife Senior Leadership program at the Harvard Business School.

