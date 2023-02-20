Trine University and MedCerts Collaboration Brings Certifications and College Credits to Students

Trine University has partnered with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer eligible individuals access to their full+list+of+programs.

″We’re excited for the opportunity to offer a higher education pathway through Trine to accompany our high-quality healthcare training,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). “This partnership builds upon our shared commitment to the healthcare and nursing space while preparing the workforce of the future.”

As healthcare shortages surge across the country, certificates are becoming increasingly more important in the industry. According to the Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana will need roughly 5,000 nurses by 2031. This partnership will allow current and prospective MedCerts students the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications and take those to Trine for articulated credits that transfer towards an online degree. This is the first academic partnership of MedCerts offering articulated credit transfers for all of their 50-plus healthcare and IT certification programs. Students could earn up to 12 credits, saving upwards of $6,000 long-term in tuition costs.

“As a leader in higher education, we aim to be innovative while remaining flexible as we provide students with the career skills they need,” said Keirsten Eberts, Associate Vice President and Dean of Trine University. “We are always seeking new partnerships and initiatives that prepare students to succeed, lead, and serve, and our collaboration with MedCerts will do just that.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 50,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About Trine University

Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (%3Ci%3Ewww.ncahigherlearningcommission.org%3C%2Fi%3E), Trine University is an internationally recognized, private institution. Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline. For more information, visit %3Ci%3Etrine.edu%2Fabout%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005084/en/

