Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 4, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Atlassian Corporation (“Atlassian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEAM) ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Atlassian investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On November 3, 2022, Atlassian disclosed that “[b]ased on the macro headwinds,” the Company was “lowering [its] Cloud revenue growth outlook to a range of approximately 40% to 45% year-over-year” for fiscal year 2023. The Company further explained that it had seen a “decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans” and that it had experienced a “slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers.”

On this news, Atlassian’s stock price fell $50.44, or 29%, to close at $123.73 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atlassian stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 4, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

