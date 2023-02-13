Leading Texas Real Estate Team Forms New Company Under Sotheby's International Realty Brand

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Southern District Properties Group has joined the network and will now operate as Southern District Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in Texas and its 28th office in the state.

SOTHEBYS_Logo.jpg

In 2022, the team achieved more than US$71 million in sales volume and has consistently been recognized in RealTrends' rankings by volume and by transactions in Texas, achieving a Top 10 sales ranking for the last three years for Washington, Austin, and Fayette Counties. Southern District Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Cari Goeke who brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm.

"I am thrilled to welcome Cari and her powerhouse team to our network," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Their expertise and industry recognition enables us to effectively target a growing market, which was recently described as 'the Hamptons of Texas.' The area has become popular for second homes, farms, and ranches, exemplifying the growing trend of buyers expanding their searches, and we look forward to supporting Southern District Sotheby's International Realty."

"Sotheby's International Realty is the real deal," said Goeke. "They are leaders in luxury and possess a phenomenal network around the globe, something we have been longing for in a company. Our clients come back to us time and time again because we work with integrity, and they trust that we always have their best interest in mind. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty allows us to build on our local knowledge and expertise that will further benefit our agents and clients."

The company has two offices, one in Brenham, and another in Bellville, Texas. They also plan to open a third location in College Station. The company will service the South-Central Texas region, consisting of the greater Brazos Valley, Bryan-College Station and popular towns such as Brenham, Bellville, LaGrange, and beyond.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Southern District Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Media contact:
Melissa Couch
Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY12905&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-texas-real-estate-team-forms-new-company-under-sothebys-international-realty-brand-301745190.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12905&Transmission_Id=202302131005PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12905&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.