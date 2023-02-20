Saia LTL Freight Expands its Operations in West Virginia

3 minutes ago
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened new terminals in both Morgantown and Princeton, West Virginia. With the addition of these two locations, the company now operates three facilities within the state as it continues to focus on building density in its network to provide customers with more direct shipping points.

"With these two openings, our total terminal count now stands at 190,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “Each additional opening supports our strategy of putting the customer first, bringing value to their supply chain through improved coverage and reduced transit times. We’d like to welcome all of our new employees to the Saia family and thank our operations and properties teams for their hard work in making these two new facilities a reality.”

Earlier this month, Saia opened a second large, facility near Kansas City, Missouri. Two additional terminal openings, one in Muncie, Indiana and another north of Atlanta, Georgia, are scheduled in the next few months. “Our expansion strategy has centered on offering enhanced customer service and meeting increased demand as well as locating new terminals where we’re seeing growth,” explained Mull.

To support these openings, our human resources team is committed to recruiting and onboarding the best talent. Both the Morgantown and Princeton terminals continue to hire personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 190 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking’s “2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.



