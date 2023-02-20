Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

February 13, 2023
Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals.

"At Salix, we are honored to grant scholarships to commendable students living with GI disease to aid them in the pursuit of their higher education goals. Now in its fourth year, Salix is committed to advancing the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, as we look toward providing more students with the support they need," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, GI Marketing, Salix.

Students can apply for this scholarship by completing the online application, submitting letters of reference, and writing an essay on the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on their life and the role that a health care provider played in helping to manage their condition. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2023-2024 academic year and are available in four categories:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees
  • Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees
  • Working Parent's Scholar Award for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees
  • Single Parent's Scholar Award for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

The application period for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program will close on May 15, 2023, and scholarship recipients will be notified in the summer of 2023. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
[email protected]
(908) 541-3785

Gianna Scalera
[email protected]
(908) 541-2110

