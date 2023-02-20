USLG Announces Appointment of Michael Coates as Controller

4 minutes ago
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that, effective immediately, Michael Coates has been hired as the Company's Controller. In this role he will be responsible for directing and coordinating all accounting functions, managing the consolidation of financial data for accurate reporting and analysis, and preparing internal and external financial statements. Prior to joining USLG, Mr. Coates was a senior tax analyst at PNC Private Bank Hawthorn, a business dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and families with investable assets in excess of $20 million. He is a certified public accountant, a certified financial planner, and a member of the Ohio Society of CPA's and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.uslg-intelligent-design-logo.jpg

"We're excited to welcome Michael to the team here at USLG, where, due to our rapid expansion, we are in need of additional financial staff for analysis and reporting purposes," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "Given his years of accounting experience and business acumen, Michael will be a critical addition during 2023 as we continue to ramp up production, driving higher revenue growth and a path to profitability."

Before Mr. Coates transitioned to a Senior Tax Analyst role in 2016, he was a wealth strategist for over nine years. Prior to joining PNC Private Bank Hawthorn, Michael was a staff accountant at a regional public accounting firm. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. He served five years in the US Navy.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
[email protected]

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.



