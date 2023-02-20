KonaTel Subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile, Approved to Offer New York Lifeline Service

Unanimous Approval by New York Public Service Commission Expands Network Choices for Eligible Residents

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB:KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, IM Telecom d/b/a Infiniti Mobile, was unanimously approved as a provider of wireless services by the New York Public Service Commission under the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Lifeline program.

"By unanimous consent, we are now authorized to deliver wireless telephone service to eligible New York families under the FCC Lifeline Program," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "This approval is in addition to our current FCC ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program) authorization which now allows us to distribute both Lifeline wireless telephone and ACP mobile data service to eligible New York families and significantly expands our addressable market by over two million eligible households." McEwen added, "It's encouraging to see states like New York continuing to support the Lifeline program so authorized carriers may carry on delivering needed basic cellular service to many underserved and forgotten communities, particularly in rural areas of the state. The Lifeline program is essential to ensuring that all Americans have the opportunities and security provided by basic phone and internet service, and we appreciate New York's confidence in our ability to offer additional options for its residents.

Infinity Mobile is an accomplished national wireless service provider authorized to provide subsidized cellular (voice/data) services under the FCC's Lifeline program and mobile data services under the FCC's ACP. The company has the necessary network access, infrastructure, and many years of experience successfully working with the FCC's subsidized telecommunications programs.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, IM Telecom d/b/a Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline and ACP carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

