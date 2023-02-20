WTW appoints Wendy Crosley Global Director of Underwriting Transformation and Automation

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW ( WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Wendy Crosley as the Global Director of Underwriting Transformation and Automation, within the company’s Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business.

Based in Chicago and reporting to Taffy Jo Mayers, Global Proposition Leader, Commercial P&C and Specialty Lines, ICT at WTW, Crosley brings a wealth of experience in transformation projects and underwriting operations. She joins WTW from Zurich North America, where she most recently served as Underwriting Solutions Director, Operations and Technology. In this role she successfully led underwriting landscape transformation projects across the commercial and specialty insurance business units. She brings a strong background in driving enterprise-wide transformation focused on aligning strategic vision to tangible business outcomes.

Taffy Jo Mayers commented, “Wendy is a well-known industry professional with a reputation for effectively delivering company-wide transformations, generating more efficient, targeted underwriting results. Her talent and experience will help us to evolve our underwriting and automation propositions. I am delighted to welcome her to WTW.”

In Crosley’s new role, she will lead digital underwriting transformation projects for global commercial lines insurance clients. She will also manage the design, development, and implementation of market-leading technology propositions to underwriting companies around the world.

Crosley added, “WTW is a well-known market leader in delivering cutting-edge underwriting platforms to the largest commercial insurance carriers in the world. I have always been impressed by their creative thinking and market-leading solutions, and now I have an exciting opportunity to join the team. I am looking forward to working with the ICT team at WTW and helping to design and deliver the best digital underwriting solutions to clients.”

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business has over 1,200 colleagues operating in 35 markets worldwide. It is a leading provider of advice, solutions, and software – primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk and capital, improve business performance, and create competitive advantage – by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management and strategy.

About WTW
At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly, Public Relations Lead, North America
(516) 972-0380
[email protected]

