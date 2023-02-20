Arizona Online Private Schools Now Accepting Enrollments for 2023-2024 School Year — With 100 Percent of Tuition Costs Covered

4 minutes ago
Enrollments are now being accepted at two Arizona online private schools, providing families with an opportunity for a private education with 100 percent of tuition costs paid for by Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program.

Arizona families have unique options for an online, private education curriculum suited to their child’s specific needs provided by Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online learning and blended education programs. And because these programs are virtual, students located anywhere in Arizona with an internet connection can access all of the educational options available. Those options are:

• Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA), launched this past fall, a new online private school serving grades K–11 for the 2023-24 school year. The school’s curriculum features a dual enrollment program that enables students to graduate with an associate degree, seminar-based instruction with a collaborative and discussion-focused approach and an Early World Language Program that gives students the opportunity to graduate trilingual.

• FaithPrep Arizona, providing Arizona families with access to a private online Christian school and homeschool program for students in grades K-12.

These schools are tuition-free with use of the ESA program to all students who reside in Arizona, and are staffed by state-licensed teachers. They offer an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging content designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

The ESA program is being utilized by almost 50,000 Arizona students, providing them a pathway to a private school education at virtually no cost to their families.

“Students across the state — whether in urban or rural areas — can have the same access to a quality private education at no cost to their families,” said Janice Gruneberg, Senior Vice President & Superintendent of Schools. “The ESA program has truly leveled the playing field in providing opportunities for students that did not exist before.”

ESA scholarship dollars can contribute to or even fully cover the cost of tutoring services, learning materials, and private school tuition. The ESA fully covers full-time tuition, including all materials, at Grand Canyon Private Academy and FaithPrep Arizona. This means Arizona students can earn a private school education 100% tuition-free. Arizona's ESA provides approximately $7,000 per student for most families, regardless of household income.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The online platforms give students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Both schools are now accepting enrollments for the 2023-2024 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the schools. For more information, visit the websites for Grand+Canyon+Private+Academy and FaithPrep+Arizona.

About Grand Canyon Private Academy

Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA) is an online private school serving grades K–10. The school is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to their needs and focused on their futures. GCPA combines engaging, interactive Stride K12 curriculum with an integrated support team of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches, and counselors. For more information visit gcpa.k12.com.

About FaithPrep Arizona

FaithPrep Arizona provides Arizona families with access to a private online Christian education and homeschool program for students in grades K-12. The school is part of a group of successful faith-based schools across the country that helps students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God's calling in life. For more information visit faithpreparizona.com.

