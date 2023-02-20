Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading competitive retail supplier, applauds today’s announcement by PJM―the nation’s largest grid operator serving 13 states and the District of Columbia―to provide hourly time-stamped carbon-free energy certificates. This new capability will make it even easier for customers―including producers of clean hydrogen―to demonstrate that the energy they are using is carbon free every hour of the day. It also enhances Constellation’s groundbreaking Hourly+Carbon-Free+Energy+Matching product which matches a customer’s electricity needs with regional, clean, carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Customers who choose this product will now have a transparent and independent way to certify that they are meeting their clean energy goals.

“This advancement is enabling companies like Constellation to offer a more complete range of products that help customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Kathleen Barrón, chief strategy officer, Constellation. “As we work toward our purpose of accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future, we can provide this critical service for customers who want more clear and accurate data on their emissions impact, including producers of clean hydrogen who must demonstrate that they are using zero-carbon energy to qualify for new federal tax credits.”

The new hourly energy attribute certificate functionality will support time-based carbon-free matching claims for energy suppliers and buyers in the PJM footprint by allowing users to retire Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and Emission-Free Energy Certificates (EFECs) related to specific hours of carbon-free energy production. Existing REC and EFEC certificates are usually retired on an annual basis without considering where or when the energy was produced. Hourly solutions go beyond other programs that aggregate clean energy megawatts over time and give customers confidence that their electricity procurement is actually mitigating the emissions impact of their consumption.

As more organizations set hourly-matched carbon-free energy goals, having an independent, accurate system to track ownership of the time-matched attributes is critical to support the growth of the products needed to achieve a decarbonized grid every hour of every day.

Constellation’s Hourly Carbon-Free Energy Matching product was announced in March and is currently available on a limited basis.

About Constellation

