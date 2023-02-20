Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc., a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months’ financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens in New York on February 15, 2023.

On February 15, 2023 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f10f4fdc98d4483a0f9eaa3d2b00b80

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of 10 vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker, two Suezmax tankers and two Handysize dry bulk carriers with a capacity of approximately 737,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
00-30-210-6250-001
