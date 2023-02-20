Rockhaven Appoints Loralee Johnstone as a Director and Grants Incentive Stock Option

February 13, 2023
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (

TSXV:RK, Financial) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce that Ms. Loralee Johnstone has been appointed to the Rockhaven Board of Directors.

Loralee Johnstone has over 25 years of experience in Community and Government Relations, Environmental Management, Permitting, and Policies and Procedures. Loralee holds several senior leadership roles including her current positions as Vice President, Environment and Social Governance at Minto Metals Corp. and President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. Her past positions include Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Whitehorse Gold Corp., Director, Permitting & Community Relations at Coeur Mining and key locate roles including Manager for Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB) and Chair of the Yukon Water Board.

Statement from Rockhaven's President and CEO, Matt Turner:

We are thrilled with the appointment of Ms. Johnstone to the Rockhaven Board of Directors. Loralee's experience with the Yukon's permitting and regulatory process will be key to Rockhaven as it advances the Klaza Project through pre-Feasibility. Furthermore, Loralee is a well-respected and valued member of the Yukon community and we welcome her to the Rockhaven team.

In conjunction with this appointment, Rockhaven has granted an incentive stock option to Ms. Johnstone, entitling her to purchase up to a total of 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years. The option will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

Rockhaven also announces that, so as to be in compliance with Section 21(b) of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1, Brad Thrall has replaced Bruce Youngman as a member of Rockhaven's Audit Committee. Accordingly, Rockaven's Audit Committee now consists of independent directors Bradley J. Shisler and Brad Thrall, as well as director and Corporate Secretary Glenn R. Yeadon.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Contact:

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



