Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman Featured in Postings on theSkimm

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB:CURR), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company ("Avenir" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Sera Labs informational postings are now appearing on theSkimm social media platform which covers a wide range of trending topics with its daily newsletter distributed to over 7 million followers. The Sera Labs posts on theSkimm feature eye-catching photos of its Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman with commentary on the Company's advanced Seratopical Revolution beauty, anti-aging and wellness product lines. Results from this new media exposure have been very positive so far with initial results for the month of January shown below:

January 2023 Performance (M-O-M)

Online sales: +60%

Average order value: +23%

Online site traffic: +41%

Social media channels: +2200 new followers

"We have been thrilled with the results from theSkimm Newsletter and are honored they chose to feature our Seratopical Revolution serum trio. This is just the start of our 2023 initiatives, which will help to catapult us to the level the products deserve," said Avenir Wellness CEO Nancy Duitch.

Click to link to SKIMM PICKS #3 in theSkimm Newsletter

Click to link to theSkimm Exclusive Sera Labs Promotion

Additionally, the all-new corporate website recently launched has now gone fully active for use at: www.avenirwellness.com.

Phase One of this new website is complete with additional phases to follow as the Company progresses in its business plans for 2023 and beyond. Avenir also has plans for an associated stock symbol change currently awaiting official approval from FINRA. This rebranding is part of the Company's shareholder value initiatives and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and highly desired wellness technologies to the marketplace.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.)

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB:CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Hanover International Inc.

T: (760) 564-7400

E: [email protected]

Media

Rachel Moskowitz

Autumn Communications

T: (202) 276-7881

E: [email protected]

SOURCE: Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739015/Avenir-Wellness-Solutions-Inc-Gains-High-Profile-Exposure-on-theSkimm-Social-Media-Platform-With-7-Million-Followers-and-Launches-New-Website-in-Support-of-Corporate-Rebranding





Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership