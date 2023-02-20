Former ENG Chief Executive Officer William Coskey Returns to Company

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that former CEO, co-founder and current Chairman William A. Coskey, P.E., has been appointed by the Board to serve as Executive Chairman of the company, effective immediately.

Mr. Coskey assumes the leadership role from Mark Hess, who has resigned as CEO to pursue other interests. Mr. Hess, who had served as CEO since March 2021 and as CFO and Treasurer from 2012 to 2021, will be retained in an advisory capacity for a period of time and continue to serve as a Board Director. ENG President Roger Westerlind will retain his position, heading company operations.

"It's an honor for me to once again lead our talented team," said Mr. Coskey. "It's been impressive to witness the expansion of ENG's technical capabilities and facilities in recent years. Along with our depth of exceptional leadership, ENG has significantly enhanced our offering of project solutions for both renewable and traditional energy during this exciting time in the energy industry."

"I want to thank Mark for his leadership and many efforts on behalf of the company. He leaves ENG with excellent opportunities for future growth, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Coskey, who co-founded the company in 1985, has served for most of these years in various positions, including Chairman, President and CEO.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its future operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:
Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: [email protected]

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739045/Former-ENG-Chief-Executive-Officer-William-Coskey-Returns-to-Company

img.ashx?id=739045

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.