NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( NYSE:ROK, Financial) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, a 93-page digital document that showcases the company's sustainability strategy and outcomes, and how Rockwell is partnering across the manufacturing industry and communities worldwide to create sustainable impact and change.

"This year's report is our largest ever," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "It reflects the ever-growing importance of sustainability for our company, our customers, the communities where we work and live, and our planet."

Rockwell provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions to manufacturers in more than 100 countries. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has improved the efficiency of industrial processes for more than 120 years. That expertise now enables Rockwell to apply industry-focused ingenuity to help its customers achieve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and comply with new requirements.

"We're helping our customers to be more resilient, agile, and sustainable by delivering digital transformation and industrial automation solutions that simplify the complex challenges facing manufacturers across the many diverse industries we serve," said Moret. "Consumer, industrial, and cultural demands are changing, creating a business imperative that requires agility and flexibility on both the factory floor and across the enterprise. Digital is the single most powerful lever manufacturers can use to transform their businesses."

In addition to showcasing how Rockwell is helping manufacturers in their sustainability efforts, the report also highlights the company's ESG initiatives and how it's creating innovative, sustainable products and solutions while fostering a culture that empowers employees to operate safely, sustainably, and responsibly. The report also outlines how Rockwell supports sustainable communities with a purpose-driven strategy designed to create opportunities and expand human possibilities through investments in people and meaningful action.

Read Rockwell Automation's 2022 Sustainability Report.

The glowing city pictured on the cover of Rockwell Automation's 2022 Sustainability Report (above) presents a practical, big picture view of today's reality, reminding us that change starts with where we are now. It also speaks to the Earth's humanity-the ultimate reason why sustainability work is so urgent.

