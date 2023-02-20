Rockwell Automation Details Strategy and Outcomes in Newly Released 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Rockwell Automation, Inc. (

NYSE:ROK, Financial) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, a 93-page digital document that showcases the company's sustainability strategy and outcomes, and how Rockwell is partnering across the manufacturing industry and communities worldwide to create sustainable impact and change.

"This year's report is our largest ever," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "It reflects the ever-growing importance of sustainability for our company, our customers, the communities where we work and live, and our planet."

Rockwell provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions to manufacturers in more than 100 countries. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has improved the efficiency of industrial processes for more than 120 years. That expertise now enables Rockwell to apply industry-focused ingenuity to help its customers achieve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and comply with new requirements.

"We're helping our customers to be more resilient, agile, and sustainable by delivering digital transformation and industrial automation solutions that simplify the complex challenges facing manufacturers across the many diverse industries we serve," said Moret. "Consumer, industrial, and cultural demands are changing, creating a business imperative that requires agility and flexibility on both the factory floor and across the enterprise. Digital is the single most powerful lever manufacturers can use to transform their businesses."

In addition to showcasing how Rockwell is helping manufacturers in their sustainability efforts, the report also highlights the company's ESG initiatives and how it's creating innovative, sustainable products and solutions while fostering a culture that empowers employees to operate safely, sustainably, and responsibly. The report also outlines how Rockwell supports sustainable communities with a purpose-driven strategy designed to create opportunities and expand human possibilities through investments in people and meaningful action.

Read Rockwell Automation's 2022 Sustainability Report.

3d6afb5b-d731-411e-a13f-cb4ebf79c008.png

The glowing city pictured on the cover of Rockwell Automation's 2022 Sustainability Report (above) presents a practical, big picture view of today's reality, reminding us that change starts with where we are now. It also speaks to the Earth's humanity-the ultimate reason why sustainability work is so urgent.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739089/Rockwell-Automation-Details-Strategy-and-Outcomes-in-Newly-Released-2022-Sustainability-Report

img.ashx?id=739089

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.