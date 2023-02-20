Originally published on HBISustains.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Advancing energy efficiency practices at our facilities is critical to HanesBrands' sustainability strategy. We have set an ambitious goal of manufacturing with 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Our Dos Rios plant in the Dominican Republic recently began operating on 100% renewable solar energy supplied through a Solar Power Purchase Agreement (SPPA) with a local solar park. This SPPA represents the largest solar electric agreement to date for HanesBrands and will supply 100% of the electrical needs for the facility for the next ten years. The manufacturing facility produces around 2 million pounds of fabric per week, making it our largest fabric plant in the Central American and Caribbean region.

"We've reached this goal through our extraordinary collaborations," said Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Support, Randall Garcia. "We worked hard to create strategic alliances with power generators in the Dominican Republic, and we are so proud to be producing with 100% clean energy."

In addition to the Dos Rios achievement, HanesBrands has completed the installation of company-owned solar panels at our Choloma and Villanueva parks in Honduras. The roof-mounted panels provide 50% renewable energy to power the manufacturing of bras, sportswear, T-shirts, screen-printed and embroidered clothing.

When coupled with the installation of company-owned solar panels in Honduras, the projects will combine to eliminate almost 33,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. That's equivalent to taking 7,099 gas-powered cars off the road annually.

"This project is protecting the planet and saving money for the company to reinvest in our ambitious sustainability goals," said HBI Maintenance Manager Carlos Damas. "This installation is projected to pay for itself in just over three years, but the environmental savings are immediate."

HanesBrands owns and runs nearly 70% of our manufacturing, which puts us in a unique position to make meaningful change. These projects deliver on our promise to protect our planet through sustainable manufacturing and are an important step in our purpose to create a more comfortable world for everybody.

