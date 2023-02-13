Sarah Ketterer recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) is the chief executive officer at Causeway, fundamental portfolio manager, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. She co-founded the firm in June 2001 and is a member of the operating committee.

From 1996 to 2001, Ketterer worked for the Hotchkis & Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (HW-MLIM). At HW-MLIM, she was a managing director and co-head of the firm’s HW-MLIM International and Global Value team. From 1990 to 1996, Ketterer was a portfolio manager at Hotchkis & Wiley, where she founded the International Equity product.

Ketterer earned a BA in economics and political science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Tuck School, Dartmouth College. She is currently a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees, a board member of the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall, chair of the investment committee for the Music Center Foundation, and serves on the Girls Who Invest President’s Council.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $3.45Bil. The top holdings were RYAAY(16.71%), CNI(14.60%), and TSM(6.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 4,249,856 shares. The trade had a 6.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/13/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.22 per share and a market cap of $48.50Bil. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

The guru sold out of their 4,197,000-share investment in BATS:EFV. Previously, the stock had a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.435 per share and a market cap of $16.49Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CNI by 422,025 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.53.

On 02/13/2023, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $120.15 per share and a market cap of $80.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,270,022 shares in NYSE:FINV, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.7 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, FinVolution Group traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 33.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FinVolution Group has a price-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LVS by 957,072 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.43.

On 02/13/2023, Las Vegas Sands Corp traded for a price of $57.84 per share and a market cap of $44.21Bil. The stock has returned 28.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Las Vegas Sands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 11.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 130.82 and a price-sales ratio of 10.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

