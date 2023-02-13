Al Gore recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Generation Investment Management is an investment management company based out of London dedicated to “long-term investing, integrated sustainability research, and client alignment.” The firm was founded in 2004 by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood. Generation is located in headquarter in London and additional locations in New York, Washington D.C., and Sydney composed of a diverse group that represent over 20 countries and 25 languages.

The firm currently caters to a diverse client base including pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, and charitable organizations with the first two each making up over 40% of its total client base, in order of decreasing clientele. Generation Investment Management currently provides its Global Equity, Asia Equity, Climate Solutions, and Global Credit products in its line up of strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $17.32Bil. The top holdings were SCHW(7.03%), AMZN(5.86%), and HSIC(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,210,349 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 2,701,426. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.75.

On 02/13/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $177.16 per share and a market cap of $160.54Bil. The stock has returned 10.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.21 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,336,755-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 2,953,048-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.44 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.77 per share and a market cap of $1,211.74Bil. The stock has returned -29.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 1,247,401 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.05.

On 02/13/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $247.38 per share and a market cap of $70.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 4,747,746 shares in NAS:XRAY, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.15 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $36.485 per share and a market cap of $7.84Bil. The stock has returned -31.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.