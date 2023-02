PR Newswire

OpenAI expected to accelerate the Company's cash flow break even plans.

Strategy includes automating methods for moderation, curation, and content creation.

Future updates give the creator direct access to OpenAI tools for content creation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, announced that it has completed a ninety day R&D phase; including real time integration of OpenAI's API's, to enhance our human led curation capabilities. It will now move from an R&D stage to part of our core business operations, both creating efficiencies and reducing overhead.

Vocal has nearly 2 million creators that consider Vocal a home base to post and monetize their content. The company plans to introduce AI assisted content generation including text and rich media to its 2 million creators later this year. The company continues to invest in its technology and expects future releases to include text to speech audio stories and harness the strength of natural language processing.

Jeremy Frommer, Creatd's founder and CEO, commented, "This investment in Vocal's underlying framework allows users to access creative tools to provide their readers with a more curated experience. Equally important is that it accelerates our company's path to positive EBITDA."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd : https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR : https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform : https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact : [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-uses-openai-tools-to-enhance-moderation-curation-and-content-generation-on-its-flagship-product-vocal-301745369.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.