Hyundai and Hyundai Colorado Dealers Donate $150,000 in Support of Children's Hospital Colorado through the Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon™

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and local Hyundai Colorado dealers donated $150,000 to Children's Hospital Colorado as part of Alice 105.9's (KALC-FM) annual Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon™. Every donation to the Radiothon goes to Children's Colorado to support patient care and research, including pediatric cancer research – a major area of funding for the Hyundai Hope On Wheels nonprofit organization, and a top priority for Hyundai dealers across the nation.

Hyundai_Colorado_02_09_2023.jpg

"We are proud to partner with our Colorado Hyundai Dealers in supporting their mission to end pediatric cancer. Their championship of this cause and the Hyundai Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary is unmatched," said John Angevine, general manager, mountain states region, Hyundai Motor America.

Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids™
Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon™ is sharing stories of hope and healing, live from our patients and their families on Feb. 8 and 9, 2023, to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado. More than 20 years of miracles and counting, the Radiothon has generously raised more than $24 million for Children's Colorado. Proceeds from Alice Cares for Kids™ support the Children's Fund, which fuels life-saving innovations and discoveries for kids, and helps ensure access to world-class pediatric expertise for every family who needs them.

Children's Hospital Colorado
Children's Hospital Colorado is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system in a seven-state region and serves more than 300,000 children each year. As one of the top children's hospitals in the country, Children's Colorado has defined and delivered pediatric health care excellence for more than a century, improving the health of kids through high-quality patient care, education, research and advocacy.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA12245&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-hyundai-colorado-dealers-donate-150-000-in-support-of-childrens-hospital-colorado-through-the-alice-105-9-cares-for-kids-radiothon-301744580.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12245&Transmission_Id=202302131300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12245&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.