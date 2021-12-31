PR Newswire
MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023
MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million ($0.92 per share), compared to $1.9 million ($0.79 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net interest income was $10.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.8 million in the same period of 2021, a decrease of 1%. The net interest margin was 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 36%, compared to $3.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage standalone had a net loss of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $3.1 million at December 31, 2021.
Noninterest expense was $10.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 14%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2022.
Total loans increased $187.3 million, or 19%, to $1.211 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.024 billion at December 31, 2021. Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.25% as of December 31, 2022, down from 0.31% at December 31, 2021.
There was no provision for loan loss during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan loss ended at $13.1 million at December 31, 2022 and represented 1.09% of gross loans compared to 1.60% at December 31, 2021. During the beginning of COVID, the provision was increased to account for potential losses and an increase in default payments. However, asset quality continues to remain strong over two years later and a $4 million negative provision was made during the year to account for the excess in our reserve and as we prepare for the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standards that was adopted on January 1, 2023.
Deposits decreased $68.9 million, or 6%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio rose $84.9 million or 62% year over year and totaled $221.6 million at December 31, 2022.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.20%, down from 9.26% last year.
On December 13, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable January 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.
In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers again represented solid earnings performance for 2022 despite a slowdown in the mortgage banking industry. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We continue to monitor our local competition to offer competitive rates as our main focus is to provide exceptional community banking services. Our main goal is to focus on increasing shareholder value in the years to come. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well positioned with increases in short term rates. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST
(000s omitted, except share data)
2022
2021
Interest Income
$ 14,629
$ 12,036
Interest Expense
3,891
1,203
Net Interest Income
10,738
10,833
Provision for Loan Losses
0
450
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,738
10,383
Other Income
2,462
3,938
FDIC Assessments
102
73
Other Expenses
10,133
11,697
Income Before Income Taxes
2,965
2,551
Applicable Income Taxes
684
608
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 2,281
$ 1,943
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 0.92
$ 0.79
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,489,871
2,474,226
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 35,008
$ 172,804
Federal Funds Sold
1,803
13,097
Investment Securities
221,578
136,719
Loans and Leases
1,211,203
1,023,940
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(13,089)
(16,121)
Loans, Net
1,198,114
1,007,819
Bank Premises & Equipment
27,443
27,014
Intangibles
8,759
8,817
Other Real Estate Owned
132
2,117
Accrued Interest Receivable
5,951
4,674
Other Assets
39,450
31,514
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,538,238
$ 1,404,575
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
184,826
177,943
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
421,584
413,694
Savings Deposits
254,765
276,528
Time Deposits
277,606
339,541
Total Deposits
1,138,781
1,207,706
Repurchase Agreements
23,374
26,401
Fed Funds Purchased
0
0
FHLB and Other Borrowings
220,000
5,000
Interest Payable
73
76
Subordinated Debt
9,785
9,761
Total Repos & Borrowings
253,232
41,238
Other Liabilities
12,384
18,238
Dividends Payable
757
752
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,405,154
$ 1,267,934
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,491
2,476
Surplus
25,437
25,518
Preferred Stock
0
0
Retained Earnings
116,664
106,664
FASB 115 Adjustment
(11,508)
1,983
TOTAL CAPITAL
133,084
136,641
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$ 1,538,238
$ 1,404,575
Book Value Per Share
$ 53.43
$ 55.17
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 49.92
$ 51.61
Bid Price
$ 48.70
$ 48.59
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,490,623
2,476,553
