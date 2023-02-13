PRIMECAP Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company was founded in 1983 in Pasadena, CA as an independent investment management company. PRIMECAP manages US-focused equity portfolios for a limited number of institutions and mutual funds.

The firm’s objective is to provide superior long-term equity investment results following an investment approach based on four key principles: individual decision-making, commitment to fundamental research, long-term investment horizon and focus on value.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) utilizes a multi-counselor investment model whereby each portfolio manager has complete autonomy over a distinct sleeve of each Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 334 stocks valued at a total of $109.23Bil. The top holdings were LLY(8.67%), BIIB(3.98%), and AMGN(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in OTCPK:CALA by 201,117 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.41.

On 02/13/2023, Calithera Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $0.09732499999999999 per share and a market cap of $0.47Mil. The stock has returned -99.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Calithera Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.05.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 2,125,130 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/13/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $347.4444 per share and a market cap of $330.13Bil. The stock has returned 49.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-book ratio of 32.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,506,272-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,226,552 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/13/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $271.92 per share and a market cap of $2,024.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 2,544,294 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 02/13/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $80.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $150.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.