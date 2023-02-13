Chuck Royce recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles M. Royce is known as one of the pioneers of small-cap investing. He has been the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. Royce holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 912 stocks valued at a total of $9.57Bil. The top holdings were KW(1.07%), AL(1.02%), and FWRD(0.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 17,807 shares of NAS:ASYS for a total holding of 1,409,577. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.83.

On 02/13/2023, Amtech Systems Inc traded for a price of $9.470000000000001 per share and a market cap of $132.80Mil. The stock has returned 11.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amtech Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 4,697,613 shares in OTCPK:MJDLF, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.69 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Major Drilling Group International Inc traded for a price of $7.935 per share and a market cap of $649.37Mil. The stock has returned 10.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Major Drilling Group International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:KLIC by 908,024 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.95.

On 02/13/2023, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc traded for a price of $54.33 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned 9.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 268,340 shares of NAS:HELE for a total holding of 278,340. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.34.

On 02/13/2023, Helen Of Troy Ltd traded for a price of $106.95 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned -47.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helen Of Troy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CRI by 309,445 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.65000000000001.

On 02/13/2023, Carter's Inc traded for a price of $78.795 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carter's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.