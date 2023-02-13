PG&E and Angel Island Ferry Partner to Launch California's First Zero-Emission, Electric Short-Run Ferry

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is partnering with the Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company (Angel Island Ferry) to support the electrification of The Angel Island vessel, which plans to operate as California's first zero-emission, electric propulsion short-route ferry beginning in 2024. The electrification project represents an important milestone for PG&E's Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Program, expanding the program's support of transportation electrification to include the marine sector.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Angel_Island_Ferry.jpg

"The Angel Island ferry is an important part of California history and Bay Area tourism, carrying hundreds of thousands of visitors to Angel Island State Park for nearly a half-century. We are excited to support and collaborate on its conversion to an electric propulsion vessel," said Lydia Krefta, PG&E's Director for Clean Energy Transportation. "For years, PG&E has been leading the way toward California's clean energy transportation future and supporting our customers as they electrify their vehicle fleets. This partnership marks a significant expansion of our resources beyond land-based electric vehicles, and it demonstrates how we deliver for our hometowns and in support of California's clean energy goals."

PG&E's EV Fleet Program helps medium- and heavy-duty fleet customers easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure via comprehensive construction support and financial incentives. Through the collaboration with Angel Island Ferry, PG&E plans to bolster electricity transmission to the ferry terminal and support the installation of charging infrastructure to help power the 59-foot, 400-passenger vessel for its ferry service, sunset cruises and chartered events.

"We are very excited that The Angel Island will be the first of the short-run ferries in California to be 100% zero-emission, as our company continues supporting the natural environment of the Bay and our beautiful state park," said Captain Maggie McDonogh, fourth-generation owner and operator of The Angel Island ferry. "Getting adequate electricity to our ferry terminal is an essential part of this plan. We could not move forward with going electric without the important support we receive as a participant in PG&E's EV Fleet Program. It shows that PG&E supports small family-owned businesses like ours that are trying to reduce emissions."

California-based Green Yachts has been selected to transform The Angel Island to an electric propulsion vessel.

"This electrification project wouldn't be possible without sufficient electrical supply for fast charging between ferry runs. PG&E has been a great partner throughout the collaboration," said Graham Balch, Managing Broker of Green Yachts. "An electric semi-truck requires 2 kWh to go one mile, and The Angel Island ferry requires 30 kWh to go one mile. The increased energy requirement per mile shows the significant challenge associated with electrifying the marine sector."

"The electrification of The Angel Island vessel aligns with our core focus of proactively preparing the grid for the future, increasing access to charging infrastructure, and supporting electric transportation adoption through rates, rebates, tools, and education," said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation. "PG&E is committed to providing easy-to-use and affordable clean transportation programs and incentives that help redefine the energy landscape to support California's clean air and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and collective action on climate change."

As part of the 2030 clean energy goals outlined in PG&E's Climate Strategy Report, the company is aiming to proactively prepare the grid for 12,000 GWh of EV-related electric load and improve processes to enable rapid, safe EV energization and interconnection. It is also working to enable 2 million EVs to participate in vehicle-grid integration applications, allowing EVs to be a cornerstone of both reliability and climate resilience. PG&E offers a wide variety of resources and programs to support its commercial and residential EV customers.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

About Angel Island Ferry

Angel Island Ferry has been providing ferry service since 1959 and brings tens of thousands of visitors annually to Angel Island State Park from the Town of Tiburon in Marin County. It also operates sunset cruises and special events. For more information, visit www.angelislandferry.com or email [email protected].

About Green Yachts

Green Yachts' mission is to decarbonize the marine sector and advance the electric revolution on the water. It is dedicated to the sale and servicing of electric boats and converting commercial and recreational vessels to electric propulsion. It is the first marine sector authorized dealer in California's CORE (Clean Offroad Equipment) program and an authorized dealer for EPTechnologies,, IPTechnology, and Salona Yachts. For more information, visit www.greenyachtsales.com.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF13307&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-and-angel-island-ferry-partner-to-launch-californias-first-zero-emission-electric-short-run-ferry-301745494.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF13307&Transmission_Id=202302131424PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF13307&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.