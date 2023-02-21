Top Trades of David Abrams' Firm in the 4th Quarter

Seth Klarman protege releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
3 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm transfers U-Haul holding primarily to non-voting shares.
  • It also boosted its position in Meta Platforms.
  • Firm exits holdings in O-I Glass and Kinder Morgan.
  • It also trimmed holdings in TransDigm Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Article's Main Image

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Abrams Capital Management, disclosed in a regulatory portfolio update filing that his firm’s top trades during the fourth quarter included the transfer of its U-Haul Holding Co. (UHAL, Financial)(UHAL.B, Financial) holding from voting shares to non-voting shares. The firm also boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial), exited its positions in O-I Glass Inc. (OI, Financial) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI, Financial) and trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group (TDG, Financial) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA, Financial).

Prior to founding Boston-based Abrams Capital Management, Abrams worked with Baupost leader

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio). Abrams follows a fundamental, value-oriented investing approach and spreads its holdings across stocks, debt instruments, distressed debt and illiquid investments and other miscellaneous securities.

1624972138769321984.png

As of December 2022, Abrams’ $2.80-billion 13F equity portfolio contains 16 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 11%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, communication services, industrials and energy, with weights of 46.24%, 16.70%, 16.27% and 7.55%.

1624974813091106816.png

Investors should be aware13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

U-Haul

Abrams sold 3,822,143 units of U-Haul's voting shares (

UHAL, Financial), chopping 90.38% of the position and 5.61% of its equity portfolio. With the proceeds, the firm purchased 3,663,243 units of U-Haul's non-voting shares (UHAL.B, Financial), giving the position 7.18% equity portfolio weight.

1624975581324021760.png

Voting shares of U-Haul averaged $57.53 during the fourth quarter while non-voting shares averaged $57.91 during the fourth quarter. The stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07 as of Monday.

1624977353123860480.png

The Reno, Nevada-based truck and self-storage rental company announced on Nov. 15, 2022, that it transferred its listing from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange effective Dec. 19. The company also changed its name from Amerco to U-Haul Holding Co to reflect its key moving and self-storage business segment.

1615836504217714688.png

U-Haul has a GF Score of 93 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking just 5 out of 10.

1615839738982400000.png

U-Haul's profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 5.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1615846826613768192.png

Meta Platforms

Abrams purchased 971,691 shares of Meta Platforms (

META, Financial), boosting the position by 80.64% and its equity portfolio by 4.17%.

1625003788542709760.png

Shares of Meta averaged $117.43 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48 as of Monday.

1625004888683483136.png

The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1623912450153811968.png

Meta’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 86% of global competitors.

1623929375017701376.png

O-I Glass

Abrams sold all 6,934,144 shares of O-I Glass (

OI, Financial), trimming 2.59% of its equity portfolio.

1625005681809592320.png

Shares of O-I Glass averaged $16.11 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.53 as of Monday.

1625006006901706752.png

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based glass container manufacturing company has a GF Score of 59 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 3 out of 10 for momentum and growth.

1625006541641912320.png

Kinder Morgan

The firm sold all 3,377,688 shares of Kinder Morgan (

KMI, Financial), trimming 1.62% of its equity portfolio.

1625007656341114880.png

Shares of Kinder Morgan averaged $17.99 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83 as of Monday.

1625008430769016832.png

The Houston-based midstream energy company has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1625009587042160640.png

TransDigm

The firm sold 173,118 shares of TransDigm (

TDG, Financial), slicing 32.10% of the position and 2.62% of its equity portfolio.

1625015942301913088.png

Shares of TransDigm averaged $589.18 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08 as of Monday.

1625016275082186752.png

The Cleveland-based aircraft components manufacturing company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1625017275352387584.png

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Abrams sold 7,966,431 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (

TEVA, Financial), chopping 33.33% of the position and 1.85% of its equity portfolio.

1625017805315280896.png

Shares of Teva averaged $8.73 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25 as of Monday.

1625018098044145664.png

The Israeli drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 61 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10 and a growth rank of 1 out of 10.

1625040883097309184.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.