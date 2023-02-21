FedEx To Launch 11th Annual Small Business Grant Contest

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / FedEx Corp. (

NYSE:FDX, Financial) recently announced the upcoming launch of its 11th annual Small Business Grant Contest, which will award more than $330,000 in grants and services to ten (10) U.S.- based small businesses. The entry period will be open January 31 until February 21, 2023. After an initial judging period, 100 businesses will be selected as the Top 100 finalists and also take home some prizes. The ten grand prize winners will be announced on May 11, 2023. Qualifying businesses can submit their entries and review contest rules at www.fedex.com/grantcontest.

"Since 2012, we've helped small business owners achieve their dreams by growing and expanding their ventures through our Grant Contest," said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president Integrated Marketing & Communications, FedEx. "FedEx will soon celebrate fifty years of connecting people and possibilities with small businesses serving as a crucial part of our success. We can't wait to see who wins this year and what the future holds for these incredible entrepreneurs."

Each of the 2023 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest grand prize winners will receive $30,000 plus a $1,000 FedEx Office print credit, a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, and access to FedEx Premier Customer Service. All winners will also receive, a sustainable packaging consult from FedEx Packaging Lab, a digital consult from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, 20% off of a SEO monthly plan from HigherVisibility, a mentorship session with select member-founders in Entrepreneurs' Organization, an invite to attend a FedEx Grant Winner Forum, a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center, and an international trade dictionary courtesy of FedEx. Additionally, one of the winners who is also a veteran-owned small business will be awarded an additional $20,000 courtesy of United+Services+Automobile+Association+%28USAA%29+Small+Business+Insurance.

The grant winners won't be the only ones going home with prizes. The Top 100 finalists will receive a financial consultation with Accion Opportunity Fund. The finalists will also be provided with free access to the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (I.C.I.C.) Annual Conference, its Digital Learning Platform, and access to up to three of its webinars.

An exciting new addition to this year's contest is the People's Choice Awards, a 10-day voting period in which the public gets to vote for a daily winner among all of the entrants. The People's Choice Awards provides entrants a chance to win one of ten $1,000 digital cash gift cards. From February 27 to March 8, 2023, one gift card per day will be awarded to the qualified small business with the highest number of likes on their entry that day.

The 2023 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest is open to U.S.-based for-profit small businesses that have 1-99 employees, have been in operations selling a product or service for six months or more as of January 31, 2023, and have a shipping and printing need. To enter, participants must visit www.fedex.com/grantcontest and enter their business information (including their FedEx shipping account number), write a short profile about their business, and upload up to four photos of their business or product, including their logo. While not required, participants also have the option of submitting a short "elevator pitch" video to supplement their entry. People's Choice Voting will take place February 27 to March 8, 2023. The Top 100 finalists will be announced April 12, 2023. Following an additional judging period, winners will be announced May 11, 2023 at www.fedex.com/grantcontest.

The 2022 contest attracted close to 18,000 entrants from across the United States. Over the past ten years, more than 68,000 businesses have entered the contest in the United States alone. Over that ten-year span, a total of more than $1.6 million in cash & prizes has been distributed to more than 111 businesses.

0ce4adec-bbbf-4ff4-b7da-be54321ead8c.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739153/FedEx-To-Launch-11th-Annual-Small-Business-Grant-Contest

img.ashx?id=739153

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.