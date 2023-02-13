PR Newswire

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ARGO by Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARGO shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of ARGO common share owned. If you own ARGO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/argo

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OSH by CVS Health Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OSH shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of OSH common stock owned. If you own OSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/osh

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CINC by AstraZeneca PLC via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CINC shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of CINC common stock owned, plus a non-tradable contingent value right ("CVR") of $10.00. If you own CINC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cinc

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DCT by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCT shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of DCT common stock owned. If you own DCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dct

