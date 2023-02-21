Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward disclosed that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. As a result, the Company updated its full year 2022 outlook expecting net sales to decline between 2% and 6% year-over-year, compared to prior guidance expecting net sales growth between 9% and 12% year-over-year.

On this news, the price of Hayward’s stock price fell $2.50, or 17.9%, to close at $11.21 per share on July 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hayward securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

