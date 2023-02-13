Ray Dalio recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) is Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates. The guru started Bridgewater out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York in 1975. Under his leadership, the firm has grown into the fifth most important private company in the US according to Fortune Magazine. For his and Bridgewater's industry-changing innovations as well as his work advising policymakers around the world, Ray has been called the “Steve Jobs of Investing” by aiCIO Magazine and Wired Magazine, and named one of the 100 Most Influential People by TIME Magazine.

Dalio is also the author of The New York Times #1 Bestseller "Principles," which outlines his work and life principles, the foundation of Bridgewater's distinctive culture and the cornerstone of his and Bridgewater’s success. Ray and Bridgewater also recently published "Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises," the first public dissemination of their research on these economic events, which enabled them to anticipate the 2008 Financial Crisis.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 820 stocks valued at a total of $18.32Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.33%), PG(4.13%), and IEMG(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 1,619,826 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 02/13/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.07 per share and a market cap of $330.45Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-book ratio of 7.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 1,144,625 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/13/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $162.75 per share and a market cap of $425.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 3,045,898 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 02/13/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.6 per share and a market cap of $262.07Bil. The stock has returned 3.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.04 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 1,000,913 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 02/13/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $177.77 per share and a market cap of $244.83Bil. The stock has returned 8.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-book ratio of 14.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 305,962 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 2,064,472. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/13/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.78 per share and a market cap of $311.85Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.