HireRight Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Director Larry Kutscher

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), ("HireRight" or the "company") today announced the appointment of Larry Kutscher to the company’s Board of Directors, effective today, Monday, February 13, 2023. He will also serve on HireRight’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Kutscher, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of A Place For Mom, Inc., the leading technology-driven senior living referral platform and advisory service, will contribute his substantial executive leadership experience driving transformational growth for data and technology companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry, whose long history of operational and data-focused leadership will prove invaluable during this exciting stage in HireRight’s global growth,” said Guy Abramo, HireRight’s Chief Executive Officer. “His impressive depth of experience will help to enhance and further balance the diverse array of backgrounds and expertise on our board as we continue to affirm our leading position within the industry. I am incredibly pleased to have Larry with us and look forward to benefitting from his guidance as we strive to enhance shareholder value.”

Mr. Kutscher was previously the Chief Executive Officer of TravelClick, a cloud-based software solution for the hospitality industry. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Register.com, General Manager of the Small Business Group at Dun & Bradstreet, and Managing Director with Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, after beginning his career with several leadership positions at American Express. Mr. Kutscher currently serves on the Board of Directors of A Place For Mom and Wish, one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, serving as an independent director and a member of the audit committee. He previously served on the Boards of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (now Inspirato Incorporated) and ReachLocal. Mr. Kutscher earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 37,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005400r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005400/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.