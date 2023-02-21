Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (“Cerberus Sentinel” or the “Company”) ( CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Cerberus Sentinel intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Cerberus Sentinel anticipates using the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, repayment and refinancing of debt, research and development expenditures, acquisitions of additional companies or technologies, and investments.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-265574) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 27, 2022. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement for more complete information about Cerberus Sentinel and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022 or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The Company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the proposed public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock or consummate the offering, the final terms of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, prevailing market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO

Cerberus Sentinel

480-500-7294

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

[email protected]