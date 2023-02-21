SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., ( GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year 2023, which ended January 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 13, 2023.



GitLab will host a Zoom video conference and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform for software innovation. As the DevSecOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevOps platform that brings together all DevOps capabilities in one place.

With GitLab, organizations can create, deliver, and manage code quickly and continuously to translate business vision into reality. GitLab empowers customers and users to innovate faster, scale more easily, and serve and retain customers more effectively. Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations.

Media Contact:

Kristen Butler

GitLab Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews

GitLab Inc.

[email protected]