AEye Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced the grant of an inducement equity award to its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Fisch. The description of the grant was included in Mr. Fisch’s offer letter, described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 1, 2023, and approved by the Company’s board of directors as a material inducement to Mr. Fisch entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Fisch received, as an inducement grant for his employment, an incentive award of 5,000,000 service-based restricted stock units and 2,000,000 performance-based restricted stock units (collectively, the “RSUs”). The service-based RSUs will vest as follows: 500,000 on March 15, 2023, 1,125,000 on February 15, 2024 and then in equal installments over the next twelve (12) calendar quarters on the 15th day of the second month of each calendar quarter. The performance-based RSUs will vest quarterly over six (6) calendar quarters on the 15th day of the second month of each calendar quarter after the closing price of the Company’s common stock, as reported by NASDAQ (or other recognized national exchange on which the Company’s common stock is then traded), meets or exceeds $1.20 per share (adjusted for any stock splits or other corporate actions) for any ten (10) consecutive trading days prior to March 1, 2024. If such condition is not satisfied, the performance-based RSUs will be forfeited.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005140r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005140/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.