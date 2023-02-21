Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results and full-year 2023 guidance. The call will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings report prior to the conference call.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1 (888) 440-5667 in the United States and Canada, or 1 (646) 960-0476 for international calls. The access code is 4749623. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock’s website shortly after the call.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICATM, visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
[email protected]

