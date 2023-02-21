Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:40 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $352 billion of assets under management, with over 2,500 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005403/en/