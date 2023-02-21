Ayr Wellness Appoints David Goubert to President & CEO

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Jonathan Sandelman becomes Executive Chairman of the Board; Management to Host Q4 and FY 2022 Conference Call on March 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced that Jonathan Sandelman has transitioned to Executive Chair, where he will continue to serve the Company’s Board of Directors, and David Goubert, current President of Ayr, has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sandelman commented, “I am pleased to announce today’s exciting news for Ayr. It is with great pride that I reflect on the efforts of our team to build Ayr from its earliest days in 2017 to the 2,500-person multi-state cannabis operator we are today. David is a proven leader of people and large organizations, with a track record of driving positive organizational change. In his time so far at Ayr, he has brought a fresh set of eyes to our organization and processes and has set us on the path to optimizing the business and investing in projects that will result in our long-term success.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this great company as CEO, and I know Ayr is in very capable hands with David’s leadership and the depth of experience of Ayr’s executive team, as well as the passion and commitment of the entire Ayr team across the country. Thanks to their hard work and dedication we have built a strong foundation for our business that is well positioned to pursue further growth in the cannabis industry, and to serve as a force for good in our communities. I am confident that Ayr is well positioned for its next phase of growth and profitability.”

Mr. Goubert said, “I’m proud and humbled to take this step at an important time in the Company’s history. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jon, the Board of Directors, and everyone at Ayr to realize the full potential of our Company’s exceptional assets, continuing to prioritize existing and future markets where we can invest to build meaningful depth. In my time so far with Ayr, I have been excited by our team's collaborative efforts to align our organization with our key business objectives, deepen our relationships with our patients as we build Ayr into a truly customer-centric business, and in doing so drive strong revenue and cash flow generation. We look forward to discussing our plans in further detail during the next quarterly earnings call in March.”

About David Goubert

Mr. Goubert joined Ayr from Neiman Marcus Group (“NMG”), one of the largest multi-brand retailers in the U.S., where he served as NMG’s President and Chief Customer Officer, responsible for the full P&L of the Neiman Marcus brand as well as all customer touchpoints. He previously led NMG’s digital and in-store retail operations as Chief Retail Officer, driving many of NMG’s enhancements to the customer experience, creating personalized and memorable experiences for customers at each of the company’s 36 locations, as well as online, including style advisor matching, virtual appointments, in-store pick-up, and virtual fashion events.

Mr. Goubert spent 20 years at LVMH, the world’s leading luxury consumer-products company. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of LVMH’s Starboard Cruise Services subsidiary, spearheading partner relations and overseeing hundreds of retail outlets on Starboard cruise ships. He previously spent 15 years at the company’s flagship Louis Vuitton brand, where he successively led the company’s demand planning, U.S. manufacturing, worldwide supply chain, and all retail operations in the Southern United States, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call
Ayr Wellness will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10021221
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ayrwellness2022q4.html

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available for one month beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 9867

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Ayr Wellness Inc.
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company/Media Contact:
Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
T: (786) 885-0397
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
T: (720) 330-2829
Email: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODc0ODM0MyM1NDA3MDc1IzIxODQzOTU=
Ayr-Wellness-Inc-.png

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.