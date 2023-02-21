Core+%26amp%3B+Main+Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Landscape & Construction Supplies LLC, a full-service provider of geosynthetics products, with two locations in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“Landscape & Construction Supplies has been a trusted name in the geosynthetics space for nearly 20 years. Having them as part of Core & Main will enhance our ability to provide customers with superior products and timely service,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Since opening in 2004, Landscape & Construction Supplies built a reputation for being a quality producer of silt fence and a reliable supplier of geosynthetics, erosion control products and drainage materials. They serve customers in more than 15 states with quality services and products.

“Landscape & Construction Supplies is an exceptional geosynthetics company with a well-developed production operation,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main. "This acquisition is a great addition to our existing business, and we look forward to welcoming the team to the Core & Main family."

“For close to two decades, Landscape & Construction Supplies proudly grew its business delivering erosion and sediment control products to communities across the United States,” said Daniel Yendro, owner of Landscape & Construction Supplies. “It will be exciting to continue to grow with Core & Main knowing the abundant opportunities that will be created. We look forward to expanding our reach and offering new products and services to our valued customers.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers with local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

