FAZE CLAN AND A BATHING APE® ANNOUNCE LIMITED-EDITION MERCHANDISE COLLABORATION

3 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023

FULL COLLECTION AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 18TH

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced their first official collaboration with global street fashion brand, A BATHING APE® ("BAPE®"). The collection will feature a wide array of co-branded FaZe Clan x BAPE® clothing and accessories including t-shirts, sweatsuits, hockey jerseys, gadget pouch, hats and more. See the full look-book gallery HERE.

The design of the collection embodies the blend between the two brands core roots with the signature BAPE® camouflage newly featured in FaZe Clan's red camo colorway. Select pieces can be seen worn by FaZe Clan talent including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Sway, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Crowder, FaZe ZooMaa and FaZe Santana.

The limited-edition collection will be available to shop on FaZeClan.com, US.BAPE.COM, BAPE.COM, and BAPE STORE® globally on February 18th.

ABOUT A BATHING APE®
Born in the heart of Harajuku, Japan in 1993, and has since become a symbol of Japanese street fashion for more than 30 years, BAPE® strives to introduce Japanese fashion culture to the world. And BAPE® has designed a series of iconic motifs, original patterns and characters such as 'APE HEAD', 'BAPE® CAMO' and 'BABY MILO®', etc.

With over 40 stores globally, BAPE® has been recognized as a symbol of street fashion as one of the most coveted and exclusive brands worldwide. To cater to a growing customer base, diffusion lines such as MR. BATHING APE®, AAPE BY A BATHING APE®, BAPY, APEE and BAPE® BLACK have been created as part of the brand's continued growth across all customer segments. Beyond apparel, BAPE® has embraced lifestyle segments including art, furniture, toys, etc., allowing fans to experience the brand in different aspects of life. BAPE® has also pushed the boundaries of limitless ideation across different cultures, successfully collaborating with established international brands and imprints as the uncontested influential lifestyle brand.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 36 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: [email protected] + [email protected] + [email protected]

