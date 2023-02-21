Johnson & Johnson Appoints Dr. John Reed as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D. Dr. Reed previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and brings more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership to the Company.

Dr. Reed will join Johnson & Johnson on April 3, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Company’s industry-leading portfolio from William+Hait%2C+M.D.%2C+Ph.D., who has served as interim head of Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical R&D organization since August 2022.

Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson commented, “Dr. Reed is an accomplished leader and highly regarded researcher with an extraordinary track record for discovering and developing life-saving innovations on a global scale. I am confident his experience and leadership will enable our Pharmaceutical R&D organization to continue to accelerate innovation and competitiveness, invest with focus and discipline and improve the lives of the patients we serve around the world with transformational medicines.”

Dr. Reed said, “I am deeply honored and extremely excited to join Johnson & Johnson. I share the Company’s commitment to innovation to conquer disease and improve human health, and I look forward to applying my passion for science, experience in drug discovery and development and commitment to helping patients in leading the talented Pharmaceutical R&D team.”

About Dr. John Reed
A biomedical research leader with a distinguished career across non-profit, academia and industry, John Reed comes to Johnson & Johnson from Sanofi where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development and a member of the company’s Executive Committee since 2018. In this role, Dr. Reed created a culture that responds to the urgent needs of patients, leading a global team of R&D professionals that brought multiple important medicines to market during his tenure.

Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Reed served as Global Head of Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development at Roche, where he was also a member of the company’s Executive Committee, and CEO of a large, independent, non-profit biomedical research institute in La Jolla, California. As one of the world’s most highly cited physician-scientists, Dr. Reed has authored more than 900 research publications and invented over 130 patents. He was recognized among the top 10 most cited researchers in life sciences and medicine for a decade and still ranks among the world’s top 100 most highly cited scientists.

Dr. Reed is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He trained in Molecular Biology at the Wistar Institute and in Clinical Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the recipient of numerous honors and awards.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

