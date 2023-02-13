PR Newswire

Next-Generation Mobility Services Program Helps Achieve Climate and Equity Goals

RESTON, Va. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a $29 million contract to develop an equitable and accessible transportation mobility services program through technological innovations. The recompete contract for ICF has a term of five years with an option to extend for one additional year.

ICF will partner with NYSDOT to evolve its existing traveler/commuter assistance programs, including 511NY Rideshare, into a more advanced innovative mobility services program that encompasses both traditional (e.g., carpooling, transit, vanpooling) and new and emerging (e.g., e-bike/e-scooter sharing, carsharing, tech-enabled services) options. The new statewide program will help travelers meet their needs while also minimizing impacts on air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and congestion.

To help meet the state's aggressive climate and mobility goals, ICF will bring extensive experience in research, advisory, data analytics and digital engagement to this contract. The company will also deploy innovative mobility strategies that will leverage new data and functional technologies, system operations and intelligent transportation systems.

"With the rapid advancement of mobility options and elevated traveler expectations, NYSDOT needs a trusted partner who can provide the end-to-end planning, development and implementation services required to deliver a next-generation mobility services program," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We look forward to continuing our successful 17+ year partnership with NYSDOT to evolve its programs and help ensure they provide safe, efficient, equitable transportation options for citizens."

ICF develops transportation solutions that promote sustainable and equitable travel and goods movement, improve safety, reduce emissions, optimize existing systems and empower users with real-time information to make informed choices. With deep expertise in smart cities and urban mobility, ICF helps public agencies understand transportation demand planning and how to leverage today's intelligent and interconnected transportation systems to achieve their goals.

Read more about ICF's transportation solutions and climate services and insights.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-state-awards-icf-29-million-transportation-contract-301745327.html

SOURCE ICF