Radian Appoints Fawad Ahmad to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Fawad Ahmad has been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors. Ahmad is a highly respected technology leader and insurance executive who has led transformational digital initiatives at several industry-leading companies delivering digital, data and analytics innovation across the high-tech, e-commerce, retail, and insurance industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005621/en/

Fawad_Ahmad_Photo.jpg

Fawad Ahmad, Radian Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is our pleasure to welcome Fawad to the Radian Board of Directors,” said Radian Board Chairman Howard B. Culang. “Our Board is committed to regularly assessing and refreshing the skills and experience necessary to oversee the development and execution of our strategic plan. Fawad brings exceptional experience leading innovative digital, data and analytics organizations that will benefit our mortgage and homegenius business teams as they continue to transform the future of mortgage and real estate.”

“Fawad’s appointment will bring an important perspective of the digital transformation occurring across the financial and more broadly the consumer markets to Radian’s experienced and talented Board,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We welcome the deep digital, customer-focused technology, business experience and important insights that Fawad will bring as we work to create stockholder value while delivering on our mission of affordable, sustainable and equitable homeownership.”

About Fawad Ahmad

Fawad Ahmad, 46, is Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, an $80 billion property and casualty insurance provider that, with its affiliates, is the largest provider of auto and home insurance in the United States. In this role, he leads the company’s Enterprise Technology function, which enables the company’s digital and customer experience capabilities, supports customer and employee applications, and improves business processes.

Prior to joining State Farm in 2016, Ahmad served as Senior Director and General Manager of Global Omnichannel Product and Strategy at Staples. Before that, he held the role of General Manager of the North America Core Shipping Platform at eBay, leading the function’s strategy, operations, and strategic partnerships. Ahmad previously provided legal, compliance and corporate oversight work for financial services organizations.

Ahmad earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Southeastern University and a J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

About Radian
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com+and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005621r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005621/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.