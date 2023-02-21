Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that Lisa Longino has been named Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Longino will report to Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Corebridge Financial.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa Longino, a recognized leader in managing insurance company investment portfolios, to Corebridge Financial as Chief Investment Officer,” said Hogan. “Corebridge maintains a high-quality asset portfolio and differentiated investment partnership capabilities, and we look forward to Lisa bringing her experience in dynamically managing investment portfolios across a variety of economic cycles along with her expertise in asset allocation, portfolio risk and external investment manager oversight.”

Ms. Longino previously served as Head of Global Investment Strategy for Prudential Financial. Prior to that, she held several investment roles over more than 20 years at MetLife, including Head of Insurance Asset Management, Head of Portfolio Management and Head of Investment Grade Trading. Ms. Longino has been investing for insurance companies for over three decades with a focus on fixed income portfolios matched to insurance liabilities.

“I am thrilled to be joining Corebridge Financial and to have the opportunity to lead this company’s outstanding investments team,” said Longino. “My aim will be to optimize economic returns across the investment portfolio while meeting our financial commitments and prudently managing risk.”

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $345 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us onLinkedIn, YouTube,FacebookandTwitter.

