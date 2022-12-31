BNY Mellon to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today that Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, in New York, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until April 7, 2023.

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media
Steve LaMarca
+1 908 581 8292
[email protected]

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon

