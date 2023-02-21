Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced the appointment of Mathew Donoghue as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective February 13, 2023. Donoghue will drive scalable growth across the company’s $88 billion total addressable market (TAM) by leveraging innovative solutions and a customer-first approach.

As the leader of the global marketing team, Donoghue will focus on engaging customers, partners and the community to drive demand generation for the company’s platform and solutions. Donoghue will report to Elastic CEO Ash Kulkarni.

“Matt has a strong cybersecurity marketing background and extensive experience developing and executing go-to-market plans to support company growth,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “His experience increasing demand and driving sales will help us accelerate our journey to building a generational company.”

“I am passionately focused on demonstrating marketing’s ability to be a strategic enabler for the business by leveraging data, innovation and technology to deliver scalable growth,” said Mathew Donoghue, CMO, Elastic. “Elastic has amazing technology, a strong tradition of community and a customer-first approach. With the technology landscape becoming increasingly complex and customers accelerating their journey to the cloud, Elastic is uniquely positioned to help organizations continue to innovate even as they consolidate technology across the hybrid cloud. I’m excited to be joining Elastic’s world-class team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Elastic, Donoghue spent 15 years managing marketing strategy and execution, with regional and global experience spanning all areas of marketing.

Most recently, Donoghue served as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at Palo Alto Networks, where he helped transform the marketing organization and deliver on their ambitious growth objectives, having led marketing and demand generation across all geographies and routes-to-market during his tenure. Donoghue holds a bachelor of business from the University of Technology, Sydney.

About Elastic

