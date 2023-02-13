Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Aviat will participate in the 10th Annual JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 6, 2023, in San Francisco, CA. Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, is scheduled to present at 8:30am PT and will participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their JMP representative.

On March 13 and 14, 2023, Aviat will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA. David Gray, Aviat's CFO, is scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Roth representative.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

