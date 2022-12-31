WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, please dial 800-245-3047 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #WHFQ422. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 9, 2023. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 800-839-8318 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $53 billion of capital under management* across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stuart Aronson
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
212-506-0500
[email protected]

Joyson Thomas
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
305-379-2322
[email protected]

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
212-257-5932
[email protected]

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehorse-finance-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-and-full-year-financial-results-301745636.html

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

GuruFocus Screeners

