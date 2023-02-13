Trinity Capital Inc. to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2023

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that members of the origination team will be participating in the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

35th Annual Roth Conference

Sunday, March 12Tuesday, March 14, 2023
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the origination team, please contact your Roth representative.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA13263&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-to-participate-in-the-35th-annual-roth-conference-301745491.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

